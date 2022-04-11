Amazon Customers Can Now Use Their Voice to Plant Trees Around the World

By: Amazon

“Alexa, grow a tree”

In celebration of Earth Month, Amazon is teaming up with One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that supports reforestation around the world. Customers in the U.S. with an Alexa-enabled device can now say “Alexa, grow a tree” to donate $1 to plant one tree through One Tree Planted. Trees play a vital role in creating clean air and water, maintaining a healthy climate, and providing habitats for wildlife. That’s why we are making it simple for Alexa customers to help support reforestation efforts by donating a tree just by using their voice. To further show our commitment to helping preserve the planet, Amazon is also donating $1 million to One Tree Planted. The donation will help the nonprofit plant a total of 1 million trees, starting in April through December 2022, to make a global impact around the world. We believe that every action and donation, big or small, matters when it comes to supporting a more sustainable future.