Amazon Launches Suffolk, Virginia Delivery Station

By: Emily Hawkins

Amazon’s new XL delivery station in Suffolk is officially open for business, welcoming associates inside the 60,000 square-foot building to celebrate its Day One of operation last week. AMXL delivery stations deliver large items like televisions and couches to customers. The delivery station at 103 Industrial Drive will create more than 60 full and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

