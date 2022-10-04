Amazon’s Suffolk Fulfillment Center Delivers Smiles to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By: Amazon

This week, employees from Amazon’s Suffolk fulfillment center delivered 150 gift bags to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign. The campaign is Amazon’s annual effort to raise awareness and funds during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The gift bags include handwritten notes to inspire and bring happiness to the kids, a stuffed animal, a small bird house, craft supplies, and an activity book with stickers and crayons.

At least 400,000 children around the world are diagnosed with pediatric cancer each year. Cancer is the number one non-communicable disease causing the death of children around the world. That’s why thousands of Amazon employees around the globe are coming together to raise awareness of childhood cancer, with the aim of supporting the children and families devastated by this disease.