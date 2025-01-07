Ambassador Pass: Free Attraction Admission for City Employees, Residents

The 2025 Newport News Ambassador Passes are now available! This pass allows Newport News residents and city employees the opportunity to visit eight Newport News attractions for FREE starting Jan. 13. Each pass is good for two adults and two children. Ambassador passes are also available to Fort Eustis active-duty military and spouses, Christopher Newport University students, and retired city employees.

To learn more, including distribution locations and attraction schedules go to visitnewportnews.com.

Please call the Newport News Visitor Center at 757-886-7777 with any questions.