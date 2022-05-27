America First Policy Institute Statement: Georgia Primary Breaks Voter Turnout Records

By: America First Policy Institute

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) issued the following statement from Chair of the Center for Election Integrity Kenneth Blackwell after reports voter turnout in the Georgia primary broke records, disproving the far Left’s message that the Election Integrity Act of 2021 would “suppress the vote.”

“Many elected officials, political pundits, and members of the media spent months lying about the voter protection laws passed in Georgia — calling them a racist suppression tactic. Even President Joe Biden falsely and incorrectly characterized the bill as ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ and equated those who didn’t agree with him to segregationists of the 1960s. But the laws the Left called oppressive and restrictive did not inhibit voter turnout at all. In fact, the opposite occurred as the number of Georgia’s primary election voters have absolutely shattered previous turnout records. More than 850,000 ballots were cast in person or returned by absentee ballot. This is the first election since these laws passed, and the state experienced a 212% increase in turnout from the 2020 presidential primary and a 168% increase from the 2018 gubernatorial primary. This new data proves what past studies have shown: election integrity measures do not suppress the vote. APFI congratulates the state of Georgia for passing these voter protection laws that will ultimately help restore confidence in the election process by making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”