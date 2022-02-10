By: America First Policy Institute Statement on Inflation Report

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, following the release of January’s Consumer Price Index report, Jim Carter, Director of the Center for American Prosperity at the America First Policy Institute issued the following statement:

“Today’s inflation data again exposes the heavy financial cost the Biden Administration’s reckless policies are forcing on American families. Prices are soaring at the fastest rate in 40 years.

Working families are watching their paychecks shrink in buying power and instead of offering any semblance of financial relief with sound economic policies, such as making the Trump tax cuts permanent, the Biden Administration continues to exacerbate the crisis by steamrolling small businesses and pursuing massive government expansions that are saddling Americans with the hidden, massive tax known as inflation.”

