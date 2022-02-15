America First Policy Institute Statement on January Producer Price Index Report

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today, Jim Carter, Director of the Center for American Prosperity at the America First Policy Institute issued the following statement after the release of January 2022 Producer Price Index (PPI) report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS):

“Another week and another brutal economic report showing record price increases as a result of failed Biden Administration policies. Make no mistake – higher producer prices eventually get passed on as higher prices to consumers. Today’s report of a near record increase in producer prices means the American people are going to pay even higher prices in the future as 40-year high inflation continues unabated.”