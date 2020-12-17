American Medical Association Endorses Xavier Becerra and Vivek Murthy

Russ Kridel, M.D., Chair, AMA Board of Trustees: “At this critical moment, we urge the Senate to promptly consider and confirm Attorney General Becerra and Dr. Murthy to these important roles.”

Today, The American Medical Association, the largest association of physicians and medical students in the United States, endorsed President-elect Joe Biden’s nominations of Xavier Becerra for United States Secretary of Health and Human Services and Vivek Murthy for Surgeon General.



American Medical Association: AMA statement on the nominations of Xavier Becerra, Vivek Murthy

Russ Kridel, M.D., Chair, AMA Board of Trustees

“The American Medical Association strongly supports the nominations of Xavier Becerra to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Vivek Murthy, M.D., to be Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service.

“While in Congress, then-Rep. Becerra worked closely with the AMA to pass the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and eliminate the Sustainable Growth Rate. As Attorney General of California, he led a coalition of 17 states defending the ACA in the case of Texas v. United States – a case in which the AMA filed an amicus brief championing access to meaningful, affordable health care for all Americans.

“A former Surgeon General and the co-chair of President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Murthy is a leader at the forefront of public health. During his tenure as Surgeon General in the Obama Administration, Dr. Murthy worked closely with the AMA on numerous issues, including the federal response to the Zika and Ebola viruses, combatting the health threat of e-cigarettes, and on the Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health, which explained addiction is a chronic disease – not a moral failing.

“At this critical moment, we urge the Senate to promptly consider and confirm Attorney General Becerra and Dr. Murthy to these important roles.”