American Rescue Plan Act Funds

City Council last night appropriated a total of $66,794,246 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Funds were allocated to governments based on population. The city must fully obligate the funds by December 31, 2024, and return any unexpended funds remaining after December 31, 2026. The current recommended plan for this funding, which meets the U.S. Treasury’s guidelines for permitted uses, includes: Choice Neighborhood Transformation ($26,700,000); early childhood education center ($11,250,000); public building renovation, repairs, HVAC ($7,456,000); ongoing COVID-19 operating expenses ($6,214,246); permanent supportive housing ($5,000,000); mental health initiative ($3,750,000); Denbigh/Warwick area property acquisition ($3,000,000); Birthplace of America Trail ($1,909,000); community and economic support ($1,000,000); and ShotSpotter expansion ($515,000). Stormwater Drainage ProjectsFunds totaling $9,935,000 have been appropriated for several capital projects designed to improve stormwater infrastructure, alleviate flooding, improve water quality, and bring stormwater facilities into compliance. Projects include: Colberts Lane Drainage Improvements; Governor Drive Channel Stabilization; Main Street Underpass Pump Station; Mariners’ Lake Spillway Improvements; Nicewood Drainage Improvements; Marshall Ridley/Seafood Industrial Park Stormwater Outfall Trash Gate; and Stoney Run Drainage Improvements. Street and Highway Maintenance RevenueThe Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) annually funds local street and highway maintenance programs based on the number of qualified lane miles within a city. The State has notified the city that the original estimate for the FY 2022 Street/Highway Maintenance Funds will be increased. The unanticipated increase is estimated at $370,543 over the current budget amount of $17,949,806. The total to be collected from the State in FY 2022 for street maintenance is $18,320,349. This extra State funding will allow for additional residential reconstruction/resurfacing on those roads considered to be of greatest need. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. ​Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.