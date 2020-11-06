America’s Largest Cranes Arrive at NIT Increasing The Port of Virginia’s® Ability to Handle Ships of the Future

The Port of Virginia today welcomed a

pair of massive container cranes to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT),

the final pieces of equipment needed to complete the $450 million,

two-a-half-year-long renovation of the terminal’s South Berth.

“It’s a landmark moment for The Port of Virginia because it signals the

completion of the overall expansion of this port that started back in

2016,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia

Port Authority. “With these units we’ll have significant lift capacity in

the harbor and the ability to handle multiple ULCVs [ultra-large container

ships] at once at both NIT and Virginia International Gateway [VIG]. This

benefits the port’s users and it says, very clearly, to the ocean carriers

and the industry that we are prepared to handle big ships and growing

cargo volumes safely, swiftly and sustainably for decades to come.”

In August 2017 the Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners approved

the purchase of four new cranes for VIG and that contract included an

option for two additional units for NIT. The cranes were built by

Shanghai-based Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, (called ZPMC), the same

company that built and delivered four identical cranes to VIG in January

2019. Also on order from ZPMC are two more, identical cranes set for

delivery to NIT in early 2022.

The largest of their kind in the United States, these cranes will be able

to accommodate ultra-large container vessels, or ULCVs, that make regular

stops in Virginia and even higher-volume ships of the future. These cranes

have the capacity reach across a vessel that is 26 containers wide, which

is three-to-four containers beyond the reach of most cranes.

Once the new cranes are operational, The Port of Virginia will have 30

ship-to-shore cranes at work and the ability to service the biggest

container ships sailing the Atlantic Ocean: VIG will have 12 cranes and

NIT will have 16. Portsmouth Marine Terminal has six cranes, but two of

those units are being retired.

"These cranes are the capstone of the $800 million in land-side investments we've made at both NIT and VIG," Reinhart said. "We started the effort in late 2016 and the result is 1 million units of additional lift capacity. We've modernized our terminals from the gate to the berth and created a twenty-first century, world-class port."

“Combine our land-side investments with the widening and deepening of the

Norfolk Harbor and its channels and we will have all of the pieces in

place to drive cargo growth, job expansion and economic development across

Virginia for the next generation. It also means that, in parallel, we’re

providing a high-level of efficiency, service, and care to our customers

and users of The Port of Virginia.”

Crane Specifications:

• Crane height = 170’ (52m) lift above the dock

• Boom-out length = 226’ (69m) from the rail closest to the water

• Total height with the boom up = 446’ (136m)

• Width between the legs = 59’ (18m)

• Rail Gage = 100’ (30.48m)

• Unit weight = 1,827 tons

• Lifting capacity = 65 long tons under a twin-20-foot spreader or 100

long tons under cargo hook