Amtrak Service Expanded in Hampton Roads

By: City of Newport News

The latest milestone in Virginia’s multibillion-dollar expansion of its passenger rail network debuted this week with additional trains providing service between the nation’s capital, Roanoke and Hampton Roads.

The added services are an extension of the Northeast Regional route along the I-95 corridor, providing a new way for Virginia residents to get to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York.

Amtrak restarted the Newport News commuter from Washington, D.C., which was suspended earlier this year because of staffing issues, added a third daily departure from Norfolk, and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route.