An Appointment with History!

By: City of Newport News

Tour the Warwick County Historical Society during an Open House this Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at 14414 Old Courthouse Way, the historic Warwick County Courthouse is the oldest existing municipal structure in Newport News. Erected in 1810, the diminutive three-room courthouse answered a need by Warwick citizens who had requested the state legislature to relocate the county seat to a more convenient location on the “Great Warwick Road.” Laid in Flemish bond with glazed headers, over the doorway is a dated brick with the names of the masons. During the 1862 Peninsula Campaign, southern and federal forces variously encamped on the courthouse grounds and raided the clerk’s office, making off with many of the county’s early records. The building remained in use as a courthouse until 1884 when a larger one was constructed adjacent to it. In the 1960s, the structure was repurposed as the first public library in Denbigh. In the 1980s, the building was restored with grant funds from the Virginia Department of Conservation & Historic Resources matched by funds from the City of Newport News.

This event is free and open to the public. Call 757-525-7372 for more information.