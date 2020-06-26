Animal Resources of Tidewater Receives a Rachael Ray Save Them All Grant

Animal Resources of Tidewater (ART) is pleased to have received a Rachael Ray, Save Them All grant from the national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society. These funds will be used for ART’s TNR project in Chesapeake VA to humanely manage the area’s community cats.



The TNR project will sterilize and vaccinate free-roaming, unowned cats, and then return them to their outdoor homes to live out their natural lives without reproducing.



“This grant project targets free-roaming community cats, who are at serious risk if they enter shelters,” said Meagan Storey. “It utilizes a proven solution, trap/neuter/return or TNR, to control the population. The grant will help us achieve of our goal to perform 200 of spay/neuter surgeries over the course of a year. We would like to thank Best Friends Animal Society for their support in making this project a great success.”



The Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants is a grant program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation™, that provides grants to shelters for euthanasia reduction initiatives. The Rachael Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael’s pet food, Nutrish®.