Annual Car Tax Relief Day Moves Online

New tax relief program eases financial burden for residents and businesses

NORFOLK, VA – Property and real estate bills are hitting mailboxes this week. Residents and business owners can take advantage of the tax relief program to help ease their financial burdens during this time. City Council passed the comprehensive program on March 24 giving residents and business owners the option to delay payment on business taxes and personal property taxes. The revised schedule for this temporary delay is:

Late payments of meals tax, admissions tax, occupancy tax and transient occupancy tax due in April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020 will not be assessed penalty or interest until 60 days after their due date. Timely filing is still required.

Late payments of business personal property tax, personal property tax and real estate tax due between the date of this ordinance and August 1, 2020 will not be assessed penalty and interest until August 1, 2020.

Convenience fees for online transactions with the City Treasurer’s office occurring between the date of this ordinance and June 30, 2020 are waived. Taxpayers who pay with a credit card or other electronic payment method will not be charged a fee during this time.

The annual Car Tax Relief Days at Lakewood Park and the Southside Aquatic Center are canceled due to COVID-19. Residents requesting a reassessment for high mileage can still participate online! Just submit a picture or copy of the state inspection receipt, name and account number listed on the bill to corwebinq@norfolk.gov. Staff will follow up to determine eligibility.