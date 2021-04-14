Annual Congressional Youth Art Competition Accepting Entries

Congressman Bobby Scott recently announced the beginning of the annual Third Congressional District High School Art Competition, An Artistic Discovery. An Artistic Discovery is a nation-wide high school art competition sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives and is an opportunity to recognize the artistic talents of the youth. The nationwide competition involves more than 50,000 talents of young people.

The competition is open to all high school students (grades 9-12) residing in the Third Congressional District of Virginia. Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. Acceptable entries include, but are not limited to, paintings, drawings and photography. The first-place winners will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend a Congressional Reception in July to honor of all the winners from around the nation, depending on CDC guidelines. The first-place entry from each participating congressional district will also be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel in the United States Capitol Building for an entire year, where it will be seen by hundreds of thousands of people who visit the Capitol.

All entries must be an original in concept, design and execution. Due to COVID-19, all entries must be submitted electronically via email to Va03.congressionalartcontest@mail.house.gov. For more information, including contest guidelines and required student release forms, visit www.bobbyscott.house.gov/artcontest or contact the District Office at 757- 380-1000.