Annual Point in Time Count Reveals Significant Decrease in Homelessness in Newport News

Each year, The Greater Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Consortium (GVPHC) and partner agencies conduct a Point in Time (PIT) Count in Newport News and surrounding localities during the same 24-hour period in January to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness. This year’s count on January 25, 2024, revealed 412 individuals experiencing homelessness, a 14% decrease from the 2023 count of 480. Of these, 83% were in temporary emergency shelters.

In Newport News, 184 individuals were counted, marking a significant 40% decrease from 306 in 2023. While the PIT Count offers a snapshot of homelessness on a specific day, it does not capture the full extent of those at imminent risk of homelessness, including individuals and families who are “couch surfing” or staying with family or friends. Despite this limitation, the PIT Count provides valuable data for governmental agencies and homeless service providers to identify gaps in the system and strategize for funding and program development to better assist those who need it.