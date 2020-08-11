Annual Services Contract for General Civil Engineering Deadline: Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3 pm

I. Purpose This document constitutes a request for a sealed proposal from an experienced and qualified source to provide engineering services for the City of Virginia Beach Development Authority (“VBDA”).

II. Background​ The VBDA has control over 500 acres (nearly 300 acres of which are still available) of land and other fixed (buildings) assets such as six municipal garages, two golf courses, warehouse space, and office space. The VBDA is authorized to contract and be contracted with, acquire, whether by purchase, exchange, gift, lease, or otherwise, to improve, maintain, equip, furnish, and construct one or more VBDA facilities, lease, sell, exchange, donate, and convey any or all of its facilities or other properties (real or personal), issue Industrial Revenue Bonds, and administer the Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP).

III. Scope of Work​​ The VBDA is soliciting statements of interest and qualifications from interested firms to provide a variety of engineering, surveying, real estate acquisition, inspection, project management, technical and support services, including but not limited to: studies, design, transportation planning and analysis, incidental land surveys, environmental services, testing and analysis, structural and geotechnical engineering, and landscape design services. These services will be provided on an annual basis and renewable annually for four (4) additional years for a total term of five (5) years. The maximum amount for any work order and the annual maximum shall be in accordance with § 2.2-4301 of the Code of Virginia as amended. There is no guarantee of the amount of work that will be authorized. It is the intention of the VBDA to select three (3) A/E firms for three (3) separate contracts with this solicitation.

IV. Contract Term The contract period shall consist of a term of one (1) year with four (4) optional one-year renewals at the option of the VBDA.

V. Evaluation Criteria The selection criteria require: Professional qualifications of staff assigned and specialized experience in the type of work required (20%) Familiarity with project and conceptual approach proposed to address those requirements (10%) A working knowledge of the new Virginia Beach Public Works Design Standard Manual, in particular the stormwater requirements. Engineer must be able to demonstrate SWMM experience using the Master Models from Virginia Beach Public Works (10%) Quality of past performance on similar projects (10%) Experience and qualifications of any consultants (10%) Current volume of work that could affect ability to complete the work on time (10%) Capability to provide aesthetic design features in keeping with the City of Virginia Beach and community goals for a quality outcome (10%) Demonstrated ability for a high degree of public participation and related coordination for input and resolution of project issues (10%) Offeror shall provide the VBDA with a cost to provide the services requested in this RFP (10%) Insurability (Pass/Fail) – Qualified responders shall have the minimum insurance requirements listed below: ​

​FORM​​​​ LIMITS​ ​Workers’ Compensation ​ Statutory ​Automobile Liability ​ $1,000,000 Combined Single Limit ​Commercial General Liability ​ $1,000,000 Combined Single Limit

VI. Submittal of Proposals Each respondent must submit with its proposal the items listed below:

a. Five copies of each proposal in a sealed envelope marked “RFP # VBDA-21- 01, Annual Services Contract for General Civil Engineering” on the outside.

b. All proposals shall be received and date-stamped in the location described below no later than Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3 pm. All proposals received after that time will not be considered and will be returned unopened to the respondent.

c. A non-mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.. Details of the meeting will be posted on this page.

d. Location for submissions: City of Virginia Beach Development Authority Attention: Taylor V. Adams, Director City of Virginia Beach Economic Development 4525 Main Street, Suite 700 Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

e. Proposals submitted by telephone, facsimile, or e-mail will not be considered.

f. All technical questions should be directed to Ihsane Mouak, Project Development Manager at Imouak@vbgov.com.

