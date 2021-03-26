Annual Street Sweeping Program Starts in April

Spring is here and the city is working to keep the streets clean with annual street sweeping starting next month. Streets in the Southeast Community are swept on the first Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each month due to the lack of off street parking and numerous one way streets. Other areas of the city are swept three times a year between April and October with the downtown area being swept at night periodically. Private streets, mobile home parks and privately owned apartment complex streets are not swept. Residents should pay attention to the red and white “No Parking” signs that are posted on each side of the street denoting days and times that vehicles are permitted to park. Cars that are parked on the street during the posted times will be ticketed. Expect to see “Street Sweeping” signs placed on major streets leading into neighborhoods the day prior to sweeping. Vehicles should be removed from streets being swept by 9 a.m. on designated days and parking may resume after 3 p.m. Be sure to move bulk items behind the curbline. Visit the Public Works Street Maintenance website for the full street sweeping schedule.