Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature Torggler exhibition captures life’s work of renowned ﻿artist and environmentalist

The Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center (1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News) is hosting its newest exhibition which features more than 70 works by American photographer Ansel Adams (1902-1984). Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature, will be on view Oct. 29 through Mar. 5, 2023.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the wonder of the American wilderness as they experience more than 70 of Adams’ iconic black-and-white prints, some of them beloved images; others are never-before-published photographs. Complementing the exhibition are Adams’ own recordings of classical music, which help build a comprehensive picture of the artist’s career.

Visit the Torggler on CNU’s campus Sundays noon – 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.