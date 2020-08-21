APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR CHESAPEAKE BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on various boards and commissions. Boards and commissions provide a vital service to various City departments, agencies and City Council.

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form. Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by August 28, 2020. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its September 22, 2020 meeting.

Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

Chesapeake Agricultural Advisory Commission 3 vacancies

(1 Livestock Industry, 1 Citizen/Farmer, 1 Horticulture)

Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area Board 6 vacancies

(1 Alternate)

Chesapeake Bicycle/Trails Advisory Committee 1 vacancy

(Member of an Organized Trail User Group)

Chesapeake Historic Preservation Commission 1 vacancy

(Architect)

Groundwater Committee 3 vacancies

Stormwater Committee 1 vacancy

(Alternate)

Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee 1 vacancy

(Business Owner)

Utility Review Board 4 vacancies

Applications are also being accepted for the following Circuit Court appointed board and are due in the City Clerk’s Office by September 15, 2020:

Board of Zoning Appeals 1 vacancy

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form.

For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website, cityofchesapeake.net