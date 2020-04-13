APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR CHESAPEAKE CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

By the City of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on various boards and commissions. Boards and commissions provide a vital service to various City departments, agencies and City Council.

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form. Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by April 30, 2020. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its May 26, 2020 meeting.

Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

Animal Services Advisory Board 1 vacancy

Chesapeake Bicycle/Trails Advisory Committee 1 vacancy

(Member of an Organized Trail User Group)

Chesapeake Historic Preservation Commission 1 vacancy

(Architect)

Chesapeake Interagency Consortium 2 vacancies

(Parent Rep and Children/Family Services Rep)

Chesapeake Land Bank Authority 1 vacancy

(Financial/Banking Rep)