Applicants Needed for City Boards and Commissions

The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on various boards and commissions. Boards and commissions provide a vital service to various City departments, agencies, and City Council.

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form. Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by February 28, 2022. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its March 22, 2022 meeting. Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

· Chesapeake City Council Audit Committee – 1 vacancy

(At-Large Member-Performance/Financial Auditing/CPA)

· Chesapeake Community Criminal Justice Board – 1 vacancy

(Attorney)

· Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare Board – 2 vacancies

(1 Current Consumer of CIBH services and 1 Individual/Family Member Previous Consumer)

· Chesapeake OPEB Finance Board – 1 vacancy

(Financial Advisor)

· Citizen Advisory Committee (to Chesapeake Land Bank Authority) – 5 vacancies

(One resident each from Deep Creek, Great Bridge, Indian River, Rivercrest and Western Branch Planning Areas)

· Human Services Advisory Board – 2 vacancies

· Towing Advisory Board – 1 vacancy

(Towing Industry Rep)

· Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee – 4 vacancies

(Alternate Attorney, Alternate Financial Background, Business Owner, Citizen)

Applications are currently being accepted for the following Mayor appointed board:

· Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council – 3 vacancies

For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website, cityofchesapeake.net.