APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on various boards and commissions. Boards and commissions provide a vital service to various City departments, agencies and City Council.

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form. Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by December 31, 2020. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its January 26, 2021 meeting.

Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

Chesapeake Arboretum Advisory Board 2 vacancies

Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area Board 6 vacancies

(1 Alternate)

Chesapeake Board of Historic and Architectural Review 3 vacancies

(Architect, Historic District Rep, Shelter Industry)

Chesapeake Historic Preservation Commission 7 vacancies

(Architect, 4 Knowledge Reps, 2 Citizens)

Fire Prevention Code Appeals Board 4 vacancies

(2 Alternates)

Groundwater Committee 3 vacancies

Hampton Roads Disabilities Board 2 vacancies

(Physical Disability-Individual or Family Member,

Visual Disability-Individual or Family Member)

Natural Event Mitigation Advisory Committee 2 vacancies

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Advisory Board 3 vacancies

Stormwater Committee 4 vacancies

(1 Alternate)

Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee 1 vacancy

(Business Owner)

Applications are currently being accepted for the following Mayor appointed board:

Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council 2 vacancies

For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website, cityofchesapeake.net