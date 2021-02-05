APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on various boards and commissions. Boards and commissions provide a vital service to various City departments, agencies and City Council.

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form. Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by February 28, 2021. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its March 23, 2021 meeting.

Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

Airport Authority 1 vacancy

Fire Prevention Code Appeals Board 1 vacancy

(Alternate)

Hampton Roads Disabilities Board 1 vacancy

(Individual/Family Member – Visual Disability)

Stormwater Committee 2 vacancies

(1 Alternate)

Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee 5 vacancies

(Business Owner, Attorney, Alternate Attorney,

Technical Background, Financial Background)

Applications are currently being accepted for the following Mayor appointed board:

Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council 1 vacancy

For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website, cityofchesapeake.net

###

City of Chesapeake • Public Communications Dept. • 306 Cedar Road • Chesapeake VA 23322 757-382-6241 • CityOfChesape