APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on various boards and commissions. Boards and commissions provide a vital service to various City departments, agencies and City Council.

Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form. Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by April 30, 2021. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its May 25, 2021 meeting.

Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

Animal Services Advisory Board 1 vacancy

(Veterinarian)

Chesapeake Arboretum Advisory Board 1 vacancy

Citizen Advisory Committee (of CLBA) 3 vacancies

(Greenbrier Rep, Indian River Rep, Western Branch Rep)

Groundwater Committee 1 vacancy

Hampton Roads Disabilities Board 1 vacancy

(Individual/Family Member – Visual Disability)

Local Board of Building Code Appeals 1 vacancy

Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee 1 vacancy

(Alternate Attorney)

Applications are currently be accepted for the following Circuit Court appointed board:

Board of Zoning Appeals 1 vacancy

(Alternate)

Applications are currently being accepted for the following Mayor appointed board:

Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council 1 vacancy

For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website, cityofchesapeake.net.