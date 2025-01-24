Applications are Now Open for the 2025 Governor’s Fellows Program

Deadline to apply is Monday, March 3

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Governor’s Fellows Program. The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising college seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for Virginia students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”

During their time in service to the Commonwealth, Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites that have shaped our past and are improving our future.

“The Virginia Governor’s Fellow Program was an incredible experience where I gained insights into my professional self, formed lasting friendships with inspiring individuals, and grew both personally and professionally,” said Anjali Jarral, 2024 Governor’s Fellow. “It challenged me to step outside my comfort zone and broadened my perspective on leadership and public service—an experience I’ll always cherish.”

“The Virginia Governor’s Fellows Program provided me with a unique opportunity to immerse myself in the inner workings of state government, particularly within the Health and Human Resources Secretariat. It was a rewarding experience that deepened my understanding of public service while building lasting connections with a group of incredibly talented and dedicated colleagues,” said Ren Spotts, 2024 Governor’s Fellow.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, graduate students, or have equivalent work or military experience. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Monday, March 3, 2025. Interviews will begin on Monday, March 10, 2025. Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning on April 11, 2025. The program runs from June 2, 2025, through August 1, 2025.

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters to the address below:

Governor’s Fellows Program

Post Office Box 2454

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.