Applications Being Accepted for Newport News YouthBuild

Newport News YouthBuild, a pre-apprenticeship program for Newport News and Hampton residents ages 16-24, is accepting applications for the next session, which begins on July 19. YouthBuild engages young men and women in job readiness training, financial literacy classes and career exploration opportunities. The goal is to help young people obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries, including carpentry, maintenance and pre-apprenticeships in plumbing, heating ventilation and air conditioning, and electrical services. YouthBuild participants also earn money while receiving valuable hands-on experience building houses with Habitat for Humanity and job shadowing with local companies.﻿Get the entire enrollment process done in one day! Attend a session at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th Street on June 29, 30 or July 1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Complete an application, receive a YouthBuild program overview and interview with program staff. We’ll also test basic and academic skills to design a customized program that meets each person’s educational needs and career goals. You only need to attend one session to complete the needed information. Registration is not required; simply walk in, fill out an application, learn about the program and discuss your eligibility. To be eligible for the program, individuals must be no less than age 16 and no more than age 24 on the date of enrollment. Participants must also be one of the following:

Member of a low-income familyYouth in foster care or aging out of foster careYouth offenderYoung person with a disabilityChild of an incarcerated parentMigrant youthSchool dropout The program lasts six months, with follow-up support services for one year after graduation. For more information, visit the Newport News YouthBuild website or call 757-386-5922