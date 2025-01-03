Applications for Community Organization Grants Open through Jan. 31

Nonprofit organizations can get funding to help improve the quality of life for Virginia Beach residents

Military children participated in STEM-based learning activities and got help with homework while in after-school care. Low-income, uninsured adults received essential healthcare services. People with disabilities learned how to access paratransit, got modifications to stay in their homes and counseling to re-enter the workforce. Older adults received support to age-in-place and meals delivered to their homes.

These are just a few examples of the ways qualified nonprofit organizations served Virginia Beach residents using Community Organization Grants (COG) in fiscal year 2023-24. A total of 26 organizations received a total of $707,960 in funding, with an average grant award of $35,398.

Volunteers and liaisons of the Review and Allocation Committee review applications, interview applicants, and allocate the funding from the City’s operating budget. Intended to improve the quality of life of Virginia Beach residents, grants are awarded only to nonprofits that are tax-exempt under tax code Section 501(c)(3). Organizations must submit an application and status reports.

Applications for grants for fiscal year 2025-26 are open Jan. 1-31. Any nonprofit organization that is interested can access applications and additional information at the Department of Budget and Management Services’ grants web page.

The largest individual grants awarded in FY 2023-24 was $75,000 to the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center and $75,000 to Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia.

According to reports provided by the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, the organization used the funding to provide shelter to 240 homeless individuals, meals to 110,000 needy households and to help 42 individuals secure permanent housing. In addition, it provided move-in kits of bedding, cleaning supplies and toiletries, as well as food boxes to those entering housing after being on the streets.

According to reports from Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, the organization used the grant to serve 2,843 older adults, persons with disabilities and caregivers with a wide variety of services, including delivering nutritious meals to homebound seniors and counseling older adults on navigating the often-confusing Medicare provider network and systems.