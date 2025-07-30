Applications Now OPEN!
Applications are now open for cohort 7 of the VB UPLIFT Program!
Apply today to take your business to the next level.
This is more than just a class – it’s an ecosystem built to lift your business to the next level.
Spits are limited, apply early!
Are you ready to grow your business, strengthen your strategy, and access the capital and networks you need to scale? The VB UPLIFT Program is an intensive 8-week accelerator designed to help established small businesses thrive. Through weekly in-person sessions, you’ll gain tools, connections, and support to fuel long-term success and wealth building in the Hampton Roads region.
- Program Dates: September 10 – November 5
- Location: In-person, one evening per week, The HIVE Virginia Beach
- Application Period: July 28 – August 29
Eligibility Requirements:
✔️ In business 2+ years
✔️ Business Registered & in good standing
✔️ Minimum $50K annual gross revenue
✔️ Must complete an application and interview