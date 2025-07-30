Applications Now OPEN!

Applications are now open for cohort 7 of the VB UPLIFT Program!

Apply today to take your business to the next level.

This is more than just a class – it’s an ecosystem built to lift your business to the next level.

Spits are limited, apply early!

﻿Apply Now

Are you ready to grow your business, strengthen your strategy, and access the capital and networks you need to scale? The VB UPLIFT Program is an intensive 8-week accelerator designed to help established small businesses thrive. Through weekly in-person sessions, you’ll gain tools, connections, and support to fuel long-term success and wealth building in the Hampton Roads region.

Program Dates: September 10 – November 5

Location: In-person, one evening per week, The HIVE Virginia Beach

Application Period: July 28 – August 29

Eligibility Requirements:

✔️ In business 2+ years

✔️ Business Registered & in good standing

✔️ Minimum $50K annual gross revenue

✔️ Must complete an application and interview