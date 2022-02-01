Apply for Toll Relief by February 15th

Who’s Eligible?

To qualify for Toll Relief, you must:





Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth

Earn $30,000 or less per year

How is the program funded?

The Toll Relief Program is funded by Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC), operators of the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels. As announced by the former Governor in November 2021, ERC increased its funding to $3.2 million per year with a 3.5% annual increase through 2036 to help offset the financial burden for those most impacted by the Elizabeth River Tunnels’ tolls. This year marks the sixth year that ERC has funded the Toll Relief Program.