Apply for Toll Relief by February 15th

|Portsmouth E-ZPass Service Center
4010 Victory Boulevard
Portsmouth, Virginia 23701
Hours: Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Hours: Saturday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Norfolk E-ZPass Service Center
1701 Church Street
Norfolk, Virginia 23504
Hours: Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Hours: Saturday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|How does it work?
When you travel through the Downtown or Midtown Tunnel with an E-ZPass transponder, a 50% credit will be automatically applied to each trip (maximum of 10 trips per week, Monday-Sunday). With the applied credit, you’ll only pay $0.97 or $1.25 per trip, depending on the time of travel.
|Who’s Eligible?
To qualify for Toll Relief, you must:
Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth
Earn $30,000 or less per year
How is the program funded?
The Toll Relief Program is funded by Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC), operators of the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels. As announced by the former Governor in November 2021, ERC increased its funding to $3.2 million per year with a 3.5% annual increase through 2036 to help offset the financial burden for those most impacted by the Elizabeth River Tunnels’ tolls. This year marks the sixth year that ERC has funded the Toll Relief Program.