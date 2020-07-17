Apply to Become a Census Taker

t’s not too late to apply for a temporary part-time position with the U.S. Census Bureau. Apply to earn extra income and help our community respond to the 2020 Census!

While Census field operations across the country were temporarily paused in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many offices are reopening. The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for census takers to visit the homes of individuals who do not complete and return a census questionnaire. The census taker will interview any available adult member of the household in order to complete the census questionnaire. In Virginia, the Census Bureau’s pay rate is approximately $20.50 for a census taker position. To learn more about Census jobs and apply, visit the U.S. Census Bureau website.

If you haven’t responded to the 2020 Census yet, please visit my2020Census.gov, call 844-330-2020 or return the envelope you received in the mail. The 2020 Census will affect our city and community for the next decade. Shape your future and the future of our great city. Be counted!