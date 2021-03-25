April 2021 Social Security articles in English and Spanish

By Lizna Odhwani

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Virginia



Today, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Since the onset of Alzheimer’s can occur in people before they retire, it may strike during an individual’s working years; preventing gainful employment as the disease progresses.

As a result, people must come to grips with a devastating diagnosis while losing their salary and benefits. People with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers must figure out how they’ll pay for care. Our benefits and services are vital to people with early-onset Alzheimer’s who are unable to work and have no other source of income.

For over a decade, Social Security has included Alzheimer’s disease in our Compassionate Allowances program. The Compassionate Allowances program identifies debilitating diseases and medical conditions so severe they obviously meet our disability standards. Compassionate Allowances allow for faster processing of disability claims for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, mixed-dementia, and Primary Progressive Aphasia.

You can read more about our Compassionate Allowances program at www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances. To learn more about how Social Security disability insurance works, visit our disability page at www.ssa.gov/disability. Please share these resources with friends and family.

# # #

Social Security Column

Financial Literacy Month, a perfect time to plan for your future

By Lizna Odhwani

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Virginia

April is Financial Literacy Month, a time focused on educating people about the importance of planning for a secure financial future. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. We have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement with your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Your Statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability, and survivors benefits.

Additionally, our Plan for Retirement tool in your my Social Security account allows you to run various benefit estimate scenarios. You can compare different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates for how they could affect your benefit amount.

Start improving your financial literacy today by logging in to your my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

# # #

Social Security Column

social Security’s many online services

By Lizna Odhwani

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Virginia

There’s probably been a time in your life when you’ve wondered, “Can I do this online instead of visiting a Social Security office?” The answer is more than likely yes, and you can find more information about our online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Online, you can apply for retirement and disability benefits, appeal a decision, and do much more.

We’ve organized our Online Services webpage into four popular categories for easy navigation:

Review Your Information. You can access your secure, personal information and earnings history to make sure everything is correct.

You can access your secure, personal information and earnings history to make sure everything is correct. Apply for Benefits. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits without having to visit a local Social Security office.

You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits without having to visit a local Social Security office. Manage Your Account. You can change your direct deposit information and your address, if you are receiving benefits, online.

You can change your direct deposit information and your address, if you are receiving benefits, online. Find Help and Answers. You can find answers to your most frequently asked questions, as well as links to publications and other informational websites.

You can also access personalized information with your my Social Security account. This is a useful resource even if you are not receiving benefits. You can:

Request a replacement Social Security number or Medicare card.

Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.

Get estimates for spouse’s benefits.

Print proof that you do not receive benefits.

Check your application or appeal status.

Read your Social Security Statement.

If you are receiving benefits, you can:

Request a replacement Social Security number or Medicare card.

Set up or change direct deposit.

Print a Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) form.

Opt out of mailed notices for those available online.

Print a benefit verification letter.

Change your address.

Please let your family and friends know they can do much of their business with us online at www.ssa.gov.

# # #

Social Security Column

new fact sheets ADDED TO YOUR ONLINE STATEMENT

By Lizna Odhwani

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Virginia

Your Social Security Statement tells you how much you or your family can expect to receive in disability, survivors, and retirement benefits. It also provides a record of your earnings history and other valuable information. And now it’s even better!

We’ve added new fact sheets to accompany the online Statement. The fact sheets are designed to provide clear and useful information, based on your age group and earnings. They can help you better understand Social Security programs and benefits.

The new Statement fact sheets cover the following topics:

Retirement readiness for workers in four age groups.

Workers with non-covered earnings who may be subject to the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset.

Social Security basics for new workers.

How people become eligible for benefits (for people who have not earned enough work credits).

How additional work can increase your future benefits.

Medicare readiness for workers age 62 and up.

The best way to get access to your Statement and the new fact sheets is by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have a personal my Social Security account, be sure to create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

To learn more, visit our Social Security Statement webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/statement.html. Please share these resources with your friends and family.

# # #