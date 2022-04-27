April and May 2022 Free and Open to the Public Events

By: Chris Ellis

It’s not too late to register for upcoming April 2022 Events ( Happening This Week)!

Thursday, April 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hosted by City of Suffolk HR on WebEx

How Do you Qualify for Retirement Benefits?

How are Benefits Determined?

Spousal Benefits

Benefits for Divorced Spouses

Survivor Benefits

How Does Medicare Work with Social Security?

How Do I Apply for Social Security?

To register for the Webinar Seminar email Chris Ellis: cmellis@suffolkva.us

Note: On the day of the presentation, when joining the WebEx, you will only be able to see the presentation and hear the speaker. If you wish to communicate with the speaker you may use the chat feature to ask your questions.

If you have any questions please contact

Chris Ellis

Department of Human Resources

City of Suffolk

Email: cmellis@suffolkva.us

Phone: 757-514-4114

Friday April 29, 2022 from 11:00am-1:00pm

ZOOM: Overview of ALL Social Security Benefits

Social Security 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

Pre-Registration Required:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtdO6qpj0tG9MLx0WQf9aF1U2fsXjbzIMy

Hosted by: Virginia Career Works-Hampton Roads

A FREE virtual workshop from Social Security:

Learn how to use my Social Security online account and other online services. You should go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a my Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.

For more information, please see flyer attached.

Contact Event Coordinator:

Lisa Taylor, CWDP

Community Relations Coordinator-Hampton Roads Workforce Council

Virginia Career Works

Phone: 757-766-4915

Email- LTaylor@theworkforcecouncil.org

Mark your calendars for upcoming May 2022 Events:

May Empowerment Series- MS TEAMS

Feel free to join as many as you like or ALL!

Hosted by S.T.O.P.

Supporting Transformational Opportunities for People

ALL classes start at virtually at 6:30pm and are FREE and open to the public.

Contact Monique Harrell for more information

Email: mharrell@stopinc.org

Registration Link for all webinars: https://rb.gy/qbhfgw

Phone: 252-862-3455

Note: Series of questions provided by host, STOP for registration.

No one is checking for accuracy, so do the best you can to get yourself registered for interested webinars.

See flyer attached for more information with QR Code.

If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Monique via email or phone.

Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:30pm

SSA Updates, and Identity Theft

Monday, May 9, 2022 6:30pm

Social Security for people with Disabilities: Everything you wanted to know about SSI and SSDI

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 6:30pm

Working While Disabled- How Social Security Can Help

Thursday, May 26, 2022 6:30 PM

Retirement 101: How and when do I get it?

Retirement, Family Benefits, Survivor, and Medicare Insurance!

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00am via Zoom

Social Security: Protecting You from Fraud and Abuse

Hosted by Williamsburg Regional Library

No Pre-Registration required

See link for additional information:

Social Security: Protecting You From Fraud and Abuse – Williamsburg Regional Library (wrl.org)

Join Zoom Meeting Directly at 10am: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87966682896?pwd=M00wVk1XZXRvbU9RSVlNcGs5TzU5dz09

Manual Meeting ID: 879 6668 2896

Passcode: 577138



Zoom: Dual Webinar Special for our Veterans and Active Military Families

Tricare for Life Brief & Social Security Retirement/Medicare

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tricare for Life-at 9am

Social Security Retirement and Medicare-at 10am

Are you or any of your family members eligible for Tricare/Medicare?

The Tidewater Military Health System (TMHS) and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) invite you to attend an informative VIRTUAL ZOOM presentation about TRICARE for Life (TFL) and Social Security Retirement benefits. This session will give you a better understanding of your benefits and how TFL works with DEERS, Medicare, Social Security, and other health insurance.

**Virtual Zoom Presentation**-No Pre-Registration Required–

Join us directly from your Computer or Smart Phone



Direct Link: https://humana.zoom.us/j/91819958762?pwd=aXNTN0c2QUJ6WGpaQ3h3Y215WmFxUT09

Manual Zoom Meeting ID: 918 1995 8762

Passcode: 796566

For more information contact:

Autumn Johnson

Health Systems Manager | Portsmouth, VA

Ajohnson169@humana.com





