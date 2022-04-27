April and May 2022 Free and Open to the Public Events
By: Chris Ellis
It’s not too late to register for upcoming April 2022 Events ( Happening This Week)!
Thursday, April 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hosted by City of Suffolk HR on WebEx
How Do you Qualify for Retirement Benefits?
How are Benefits Determined?
Spousal Benefits
Benefits for Divorced Spouses
Survivor Benefits
How Does Medicare Work with Social Security?
How Do I Apply for Social Security?
To register for the Webinar Seminar email Chris Ellis: cmellis@suffolkva.us
Note: On the day of the presentation, when joining the WebEx, you will only be able to see the presentation and hear the speaker. If you wish to communicate with the speaker you may use the chat feature to ask your questions.
If you have any questions please contact
Chris Ellis
Department of Human Resources
City of Suffolk
Email: cmellis@suffolkva.us
Phone: 757-514-4114
Friday April 29, 2022 from 11:00am-1:00pm
ZOOM: Overview of ALL Social Security Benefits
Social Security 101: Everything You Wanted To Know
Pre-Registration Required:
Hosted by: Virginia Career Works-Hampton Roads
A FREE virtual workshop from Social Security:
Learn how to use my Social Security online account and other online services. You should go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a my Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.
For more information, please see flyer attached.
Contact Event Coordinator:
Lisa Taylor, CWDP
Community Relations Coordinator-Hampton Roads Workforce Council
Virginia Career Works
Phone: 757-766-4915
Email- LTaylor@theworkforcecouncil.org
Mark your calendars for upcoming May 2022 Events:
May Empowerment Series- MS TEAMS
Feel free to join as many as you like or ALL!
Hosted by S.T.O.P.
Supporting Transformational Opportunities for People
ALL classes start at virtually at 6:30pm and are FREE and open to the public.
Contact Monique Harrell for more information
Email: mharrell@stopinc.org
Registration Link for all webinars: https://rb.gy/qbhfgw
Phone: 252-862-3455
Note: Series of questions provided by host, STOP for registration.
No one is checking for accuracy, so do the best you can to get yourself registered for interested webinars.
See flyer attached for more information with QR Code.
If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Monique via email or phone.
- Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:30pm
SSA Updates, and Identity Theft
- Monday, May 9, 2022 6:30pm
Social Security for people with Disabilities: Everything you wanted to know about SSI and SSDI
- Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 6:30pm
Working While Disabled- How Social Security Can Help
- Thursday, May 26, 2022 6:30 PM
Retirement 101: How and when do I get it?
Retirement, Family Benefits, Survivor, and Medicare Insurance!
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00am via Zoom
Social Security: Protecting You from Fraud and Abuse
Hosted by Williamsburg Regional Library
No Pre-Registration required
See link for additional information:
Social Security: Protecting You From Fraud and Abuse – Williamsburg Regional Library (wrl.org)
Join Zoom Meeting Directly at 10am: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87966682896?pwd=M00wVk1XZXRvbU9RSVlNcGs5TzU5dz09
Manual Meeting ID: 879 6668 2896
Passcode: 577138
Zoom: Dual Webinar Special for our Veterans and Active Military Families
Tricare for Life Brief & Social Security Retirement/Medicare
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Tricare for Life-at 9am
- Social Security Retirement and Medicare-at 10am
Are you or any of your family members eligible for Tricare/Medicare?
The Tidewater Military Health System (TMHS) and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) invite you to attend an informative VIRTUAL ZOOM presentation about TRICARE for Life (TFL) and Social Security Retirement benefits. This session will give you a better understanding of your benefits and how TFL works with DEERS, Medicare, Social Security, and other health insurance.
**Virtual Zoom Presentation**-No Pre-Registration Required–
Join us directly from your Computer or Smart Phone
Direct Link: https://humana.zoom.us/j/91819958762?pwd=aXNTN0c2QUJ6WGpaQ3h3Y215WmFxUT09
Manual Zoom Meeting ID: 918 1995 8762
Passcode: 796566
For more information contact:
Autumn Johnson
Health Systems Manager | Portsmouth, VA