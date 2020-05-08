ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES REQUIRED

PROJECT: Annual Services Contract for General Civil Engineering (State/Federal) PWCN-20-0139

DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES: The City of Virginia Beach is soliciting statements of interest and qualifications from interested firms to provide a variety of engineering, surveying, real estate acquisition, inspection, project management, technical and support services, including but not limited to: studies, design, transportation planning and analysis, incidental land surveys, environmental services, testing and analysis, structural and geotechnical engineering, and landscape design services. These services will be provided on an annual basis and renewable annually for four (4) additional years for a total term of five (5) years. The maximum amount for any work order and the annual maximum shall be in accordance with § 2.2-4301 of the Code of Virginia as amended. There is no guarantee of the amount of work that will be authorized. It is the intention of the City to select three (3) A/E firms for three (3) separate contracts with this solicitation.

Statements of Interest and qualifications should be limited to 25 pages (minimum 12pt font). The Firm Data Sheet and resumes (if needed) can be included in an appendix that will not count towards the 25-page total.

Interested parties should submit sealed statements of interest and qualifications. One hardcopy and one electronic copy shall be submitted. The electronic copy shall be in pdf or other “readable only” format and shall be placed on a USB compatible flash drive. The original hardcopy and any other required copies shall be placed in a sealed envelope or package that should be identified with the solicitation number, the Date and Time of closing, and the name and address of the Respondent.

All responses shall be received and time-stamped in the office location described below no later than 5:00 p.m., May 29, 2020.

City of Virginia Beach Purchasing Division

Attn: Mr. Phil Pullen, P.E. 2388 Liberty Way Virginia Beach, VA 23456 757-385-4438

Responses received after the specified date and time shall not be considered and shall be returned unopened to the Offeror. For additional information, contact David S. Jarman, P.E., at (757) 385-4131.

Notice of intent to award any contract resulting from this RFP will be publicly posted for inspection at the City of Virginia Beach, City Engineer’s Office, Municipal Center, 2473 North Landing Road, Building 23, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE AGAINST FAITH-BASED ORGANIZATIONS.