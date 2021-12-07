ARTech Lights Takes Place This Friday!

The holiday season has officially begun in Newport News! Continue the festivities and make plans to attend ARTech Lights, a Ferguson NlightN holiday event, this Friday at Brooks Crossing (550 30th Street) from 3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This fun-filled outdoor event will feature animated light and sound show displays on the holiday tree, magical falling snow, and a festive bonfire. Free activities include a “Silent Disco,” holiday photo booth, skating rink and special hands-on “techtivities” provided by Newport News Shipbuilding and the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab. During the festivities, hot chocolate, seasonal craft beer and other holiday treats will be available for purchase. The skating rink will also be open December 11 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and December 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; an adult must sign waivers for children to skate. Admission and parking are free. For more information on ARTech Lights, visit www.nnva.gov/NlightN or call 757-926-1400.