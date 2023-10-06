Artesian Water Bottling Company to Expand in Virginia

By: Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Artesian Bottling Company to invest $3 million to increase capacity in Hanover County

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virginia Artesian® Bottling Company, a family-owned bottled water company, will invest $3 million to expand in Hanover County. The company will expand its warehouse space to increase capacity and add an additional blow mold line to its existing one in Mechanicsville. The project will create 13 new jobs.

“From small start-ups to family-owned enterprises, homegrown businesses like Virginia Artesian Bottling Company are the lifeblood of our economic ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s notable abundance of water resources helps our food and beverage industry thrive, and we are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business expanding and creating new jobs in Hanover County.”

“Food and beverage processing is Virginia’s second-largest manufacturing sector, and our success in this booming industry is evidenced by the companies that continue to invest in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia Artesian Bottling Company has thrived since its beginnings in Hanover County more than two decades ago, and I am thrilled to see this expansion take a family business into its next era of growth and innovation.”

“Enhancing our operations in Virginia was an easy decision,” said Steve Brown, co-owner of Virginia Artesian Bottling Company. “The strong work ethic of our team members and support of the fellow business community makes growing the business enjoyable.”

“I am delighted to hear of Virginia Artesian’s latest expansion,” said Sean Davis, Henry District Representative for the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “Hanover County is proud of our long, rich history as a business-friendly community, and we welcome the increased opportunities this expansion will provide for citizens of our community.”

“Hanover County is a fantastic area for business growth and development,” said Congressman Rob Wittman. “I’m thrilled about the expansion of Virginia Artesian Bottling Company, which will create new jobs for Virginians, strengthen the local economy, and further build their business so they can continue to grow their product distribution throughout the Commonwealth and the nation. I’m grateful to Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their leadership and collaboration on this important expansion”

“Virginia Artesian’s $3 million expansion is wonderful news for Hanover County and Virginia,” said Senator Ryan McDougle. “Virginia Artesian is based right here in Studley and we are incredibly proud of their fantastic work and quality product. We are fortunate that Virginia Artesian has chosen to remain true to their Hanover roots with this expansion, which will create 13 new jobs in our county.”

“For more than 20 years, this family-owned business has contributed many local jobs helping drive the Virginia economy,” said Delegate Scott Wyatt. “I want to thank them for this additional investment in the Commonwealth and wish them success in the future.”

Founded in 2002, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a family-owned and operated company that sits on two deep, stone-protected aquifers in Hanover County, enabling it to bottle right at the source and retain its purity and clean, crisp taste. The company bottles water for various entities from universities to hotels across the nation.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Virginia Artesian Bottling Company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.