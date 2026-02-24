Arts at the Attucks in Norfolk: February Performances Line Up

The stage at the Attucks Theatre is busy this February with three FREE Arts at the Attucks performances, presented by Norfolk Arts.

Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tidewater Classical Guitar with the Norfolk State University Concert Choir

Join Tidewater Classical Guitar for an evening featuring guitarist Tom Clippinger, vocalist Ana Elisa Portes, the Tidewater Classical Guitar Quartet, and the powerful voices of the Norfolk State University Concert Choir in a collaborative program celebrating artistry and connection.

Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m.

The World Affairs Council of Hampton Roads presents “Globe at Home: An Inaugural Passport Hampton Roads” in collaboration with Virginia Natural Gas, Norfolk Public Schools and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council. This immersive event connects Norfolk Public Schools students to globally connected careers and civic life through local employers, organizations and an interactive mini job fair.

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 3:00 p.m.

“Voices of Tomorrow, Drums of the Diaspora” presented by Mosaic Steel Orchestra and The Boys Choir of Hampton Roads

Experience the power of steelpan and young voices united in celebration of Black history, culture and hope. The Mosaic Steel Orchestra joins forces with the Boys Choir of Hampton Roads under the direction of Julius McCullough for a dynamic collaboration featuring Caribbean steelpan rhythms and rich choral harmonies. This special program traces the journey of the African diaspora through music – honoring ancestral roots, uplifting today’s youth and imagining a future filed with resilience and possibility. Be a part of a performance that educates, uplifts and celebrates Black excellence through music.

All of these events and performances are FREE! No tickets or RSVP required!

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/ArtsAtTheAttucks

Come early and experience “Black Voices & Visions,” the inaugural exhibit at the Gallery at the Attucks, a new visual arts space within the Attucks Theatre dedicated to celebrating creativity, community and storytelling. “Black Voices & Visions” is curated by Joan Rhodes-Copeland, executive director of the Aspire Gallery, and features approximately 60 works by Black artists with ties to Hampton Roads.

The Gallery at the Attucks is open to the general public for viewing one hour before all Arts at the Attucks performances.

