As Financial Aid Crisis Looms, Hampton University Leads in Affordability

Hampton, Va. – While families nationwide face rising tuition costs and delays in financial aid, Hampton University recognizes these challenges and has met them with sympathy and resolve. Despite the national financial aid crisis, through enhanced processes, expanded scholarship opportunities, and a commitment to student support, Hampton found ways to address the problem head on while helping to make fall registration more accessible, seamless, and empowering for students and their families.

Scholarship Momentum: Merit Meets Mission

Nearly half (47%) of incoming freshmen will begin their studies backed by merit-based scholarships—ranging from $10,000 annually to full-ride awards covering tuition, room, board, fees, and books. This increasing emphasis on scholarship investment keeps Hampton competitively positioned in the national landscape, offering significant financial support that attracts top talent and signals institutional generosity.

Here are a few data points that offer a snapshot into Hampton’s incoming class:

Top five states represented in the class:

Virginia

Maryland

New York

Georgia

New Jersey

The class is also made up of 67.7% females and 32.3% males. Additionally, Hampton’s world-class appeal has attracted students from across the globe to this “Home by the Sea.” The top countries represented include Belarus, Bermuda, Berma, Botswana, Egypt, Cameroon, France, and more.

Distinctive Standing in Affordability & Outcomes

Hampton’s tuition, at approximately $30,842, sits well below the national private university average of $47,890, offering tangible value to students—without compromising academic quality or reputation. U.S. News

Moreover, LinkedIn’s inaugural “Top Colleges” rankings have placed Hampton at No. 5 among 102 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—a recognition anchored in graduate outcomes, including job placement, internships, career leadership, network strength, and skill breadth. Hampton University Home

While broader U.S. News lists position Hampton at #273 among National Universities, the University also earns high marks in categories such as social mobility and regional value. U.S. News Hampton University Home

Combined, these designations position Hampton as a best-value institution, delivering both affordability and proven pathways to success.

Proactive Approach Sets Hampton Apart

By working hard and diligently to try to ensure early aid delivery, investing in scholarships, and emphasizing measurable post-graduate success, Hampton has pushed back against a national crisis, striving to set students up for success on day one.

“As our year-over-year gains in aid processing and scholarships demonstrate, Hampton is constantly attempting to meet students where they are,” said President Darrell K. Williams. “We’re building bridges, ensuring students are financially prepared to register, enroll, and flourish.”

Delivering on Access, Outcomes, and Transformation

With strong alumni outcomes, including high rates of employment and graduate school placement, Hampton continues to deliver on its promise: a nationally ranked education that is both accessible and transformative.

Key Highlights:

9,914 federal aid applications processed (2025–2026)—marking continued growth in demand

94% of aid applicants among continuing students received packages before summer

Nearly Half of Incoming Freshmen Awarded Merit Scholarships (49%)

Tuition: $30,842—well below the national average of private institutions U.S. News

No. 5 among HBCUs in LinkedIn’s Top Colleges for career outcomes Hampton University Home

Ranked #273 overall among U.S. national universities by U.S. News U.S. News

Hampton University: A National Leader in Research, Innovation, and Opportunity

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution, nationally acclaimed for its pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and aerospace. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton stands as a powerful engine of innovation, workforce development, and inclusive economic growth.