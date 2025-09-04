As Suicide Rises Among Black Youth, Hampton University Amplifies Prevention

With the onset of the academic year students are urged to check in with their wellbeing often, leverage campus resources for support.

HAMPTON, VA. – Across the nation, suicide rates are climbing at alarming levels. The crisis is especially stark among African American youth. In 2021, suicide was the third leading cause of death for Black young people ages 10–24. In 2023 alone, there were an estimated 1.5 million suicide attempts and more than 49,000 lives lost to suicide, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

At Hampton University, the Counseling Center is sounding the alarm and empowering students, faculty, and staff to join the fight against this devastating public health crisis.

September marks Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time when Hampton University reaffirms its commitment to creating safe spaces, erasing the stigma surrounding mental health, and ensuring resources are available for its community.

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

“Hampton University is a family, and every member of our community deserves to know they are seen, valued, and supported,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Mental health is just as important as physical health. That is why programs like our Peer Counselor initiative and our Student Counseling Center are vital. These services not only provide resources in moments of crisis but also foster an environment of compassion, understanding, and healing. No one should ever feel they must carry the weight of their struggles alone.”

Hampton has long been a champion for mental health awareness in the Coastal Virginia region. Through partnerships such as the SheCare Wellness Pods, a collaboration with the Boris L. Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York Foundation, the University is expanding access to culturally relevant wellness tools and care.

Research shows that multiple factors contribute to the increased risk of suicide among African American students, including racial discrimination, stigma surrounding mental health, systemic barriers to care, financial strain, distrust of the medical system, a lack of culturally competent providers, and academic pressures. Hampton University works to combat these challenges by ensuring access to culturally adept professionals, expanding wellness initiatives, and uplifting peer-led programs that encourage openness and support.

Anna Winslow a Graduating Senior, Psychology major with a concentration in Marriage and Family says, “The SheCare Wellness Pods are a creative resource that reminds us that caring for ourselves is never selfish- it’s essential”.

Anna, The President of the Peer Counselors and SheCare Wellness Pod Student Assistant explains, “these Pods, combined with the open conversations led by Peer Counselors and professional support, help create a strong foundation for suicide prevention on our campus.” The Peer Counselors serve as an extension of the Student Counseling Center and provide peer-based therapeutic support through programming, one on one support, workshops hosted at the SheCare Wellness Pods, and community service.

Additionally, the Counseling Center offers a broad range of resources to support students and prevent suicide, including free, nationally recognized, evidence-based mental health trainings for students, faculty, and staff (SafeTalk, Mental Health First Aid, and ASSIST – Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training). Outreach efforts include residence hall chats, psycho-education workshops, and specialized trainings designed to break stigma and equip the campus with life-saving tools.

Throughout September, the Counseling Center will host events that highlight national resources like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, promote open dialogue, and uplift the community:

September 8 – 988 Day of Action: Wear TEAL or PURPLE and tag @hamptonu_counselingcenter to be featured.

September 10 – National Suicide Prevention Day: Tabling with resources on campus.

September 24 – #LetsTalkHU Fireside Chat with guest speakers and resource vendors.

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

“Mental health is not a destination, but a journey,” said Dr. Kristie Norwood, Director of the Student Counseling Center. “No one should walk it alone. If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide, please know that your life matters deeply, and help is always within reach. Hampton University is prepared to meet you where you are, and there are several tools available to assist.” With #HopeByTheSea, the Student Counseling Center is excited to continue to important work of elevating student’s experience at Hampton University by curating spaces to support mental wellness and providing tools and resources to empower the Hampton University community to uplift and support those in need.

“Suicide Prevention is a team effort. The Student Counseling Center is excited to continue to build on current initiatives to support suicide awareness and prevention and we hope to empower our Hampton family with the tools they need to support each other,” said Jasmine Burgos, LPC and the Suicide Prevention and Outreach Coordinator for the Student Counseling Center.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis during business hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday–Friday), please contact the Student Counseling Center at 757-727-5617. For emergencies after hours or on weekends, please call 911, go to your nearest emergency room, or call Hampton University Police Department at 757-727-5666 to be connected with an on-call counselor.

