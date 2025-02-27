Aspetto to Relocate and Expand Headquarters in Stafford County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Aspetto, Inc., a Virginia-based manufacturer of tactical gear and provider of cybersecurity and IT services for defense agencies, will relocate and expand its corporate headquarters in Stafford County. The company will lease a 5,300-square-foot office space and adjacent 3,000-square-foot manufacturing warehouse to consolidate and expand its operations, creating 98 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama for the project.

“Aspetto’s decision to expand its headquarters operation in Stafford County reinforces Virginia’s position as a leader in both defense manufacturing and cybersecurity,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This homegrown Virginia company has successfully evolved to meet the changing needs of defense agencies, and their continued investment in the Commonwealth demonstrates the strength of Virginia’s technology and manufacturing talent pool.”

“After 16 years of growth in the Fredericksburg region, Aspetto’s expansion showcases how Virginia-based companies can successfully adapt and thrive in our dynamic economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s unique combination of tactical gear manufacturing and cybersecurity services represents the innovative spirit driving Virginia’s defense industry forward.”

Founded in Fredericksburg and operating in Virginia for 16 years, Aspetto started as a bespoke suit brand before manufacturing high-performance tactical products and diversifying into cybersecurity and information technology consulting for defense agencies. The company’s expansion will support recently awarded contracts while maintaining its commitment to designing and manufacturing tactical products.

“Aspetto’s expansion into Stafford County marks an exciting new chapter for our company,” said Aspetto President and CEO Abbas Haider. “We are grateful for the unwavering support from Governor Youngkin’s office and our partners in Virginia, whose commitment to business growth helped make this possible. This move strengthens our foundation, fuels our mission, and positions us to drive even greater innovation in the defense industry.”

“Aspetto’s decision to expand its headquarters in Stafford County highlights our community’s growing reputation as a center for innovation and advanced industries,” said Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs. “With our strategic location near the nation’s capital, access to a highly skilled workforce, and robust support for business growth, Stafford continues to attract and retain cutting-edge companies that drive economic development and strengthen our community. We proudly welcome Aspetto to Stafford and thank them for choosing to do business here and investing in our county. Their contributions to the defense technology and cybersecurity sectors will enhance our region’s reputation as a hub for excellence and transformative advancements.”

“We are happy to keep a very successful home grown business in the region and we are excited to see their future success,” said Fredericksburg Regional Alliance President Curry Roberts.

“I am thrilled to see Aspetto, Inc. expanding its operations right here in Stafford County,” said Senator Tara Durant. “This investment underscores our region’s strategic importance in the defense and technology sectors and reinforces Virginia as a top destination for innovation and job creation. Aspetto’s commitment to creating nearly 100 new jobs is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the collaborative efforts of our local and state partners. We are excited to welcome this growth and look forward to seeing Aspetto thrive in its new headquarters while continuing to make an impact globally.”

“Aspetto’s decision to expand its headquarters in Stafford County underscores the strength of our region as a hub for innovation and opportunity,” said Delegate Josh Cole. This investment will create nearly 100 new jobs and reinforce our community’s role in supporting critical defense and technology sectors. I am proud to support Aspetto’s continued growth here in Virginia and look forward to the positive impact this will have on our district and beyond.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Aspetto will relocate its operations to 150 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.