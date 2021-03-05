Assistance Available for Customers Affected Financially By COVID-19

(PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA – MARCH 5, 2021) – Have you loss a job? Are you under-employed and in financial hardship due to COVID-19? Assistance is currently available for unpaid utility bill balances under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. If you have been financially affected by COVID-19, and would like to apply for the assistance, please complete this form: click here. Assistance is offered on bills dated March 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021. Citizens may apply for funds as many times as they need assistance. This funding is applied to the water and sewage portions of the Portsmouth Utilities Bill. Please Act Now! Funds can be awarded to active and inactive customers who have an outstanding bill from March 2020 to December 31, 2021. Funds are available first come, first serve – DON’T WAIT! To submit the application, email portsmouthutilityrelief@portsmouthva.gov, or place it in the Public Utilities drop box outside City Hall, 801 Crawford Street. Applications are due by midnight on December 31, 2021. For questions, concerns or more information, feel free to contact the Department of Public Utilities at 757- 393-8524