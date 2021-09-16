Assistant Chief Scott Burke Retires

Assistant Chief Scott Burke has retired after a 31-year career as a first responder and law enforcement professional. Assistant Chief Burke brought his experience and passion for the law and public safety to his tenure as a department leader, working with several local, state, and federal agencies. The Men and Women of the Portsmouth Police Department would like to thank Assistant Chief Burke for his dedication and commitment to excellence. We wish you happiness in all your endeavors sir.

Assistant Chief Scott Burke began his career in 1990 with the volunteer rescue squads of Virginia Beach, serving in a variety of roles, including Duty Field Commander, Instructor, Paramedic Field Training Officer, and Squad Operations Lieutenant.

In 1996, Burke joined the Portsmouth Fire Department as a paramedic and shortly thereafter became a tactical medic in support of the Police Department’s SWAT team. He then transitioned to the police department in 1998. As an officer, he served in patrol, the records unit, as a field evidence technician, and as a Taxi-Wrecker/Public Vehicles Enforcement Officer.

As a supervisor, Burke has commanded patrol squads, the police training unit, and the criminal investigations division. As a captain, he commanded the planning and administrative bureau, leading: The 911 public safety answering points, administrative services division, logistics division, services division, and support bureau.

In 2020 Burke was appointed Interim Chief for nearly a year before returning to his position as Assistant Chief. In that time, he worked to strengthen ties with our community and partners by helping to secure a grant for the ACT NOW Coalition. He did several interviews with media alongside other local agencies to highlight the need to stop gun violence in Hampton Roads. He worked with his employees to make the department more accessible through a new website and hosted the PPD’s first-ever State of the Department briefing through Livestream.

Burke holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Virginia Tech and is a graduate of the 245th Session of the FBI National Academy. He is a member of the:

•FBI National Academy Alumni Association

•International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)

•Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP)

•Virginia Crime Clinic

He currently holds a position on the IACP Communication and Technology Committee, representing the interests of local law enforcement on the national and international level on NG911, FirstNet, and interoperability standards. Assistant Chief serves on the criminal justice curriculum advisory boards for ECPI University, Tidewater Community College, and Centura College.

