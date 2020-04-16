Association of Black Cardiologists Releases COVID-19 FAQ Watch

By Association of Black Cardiologists

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) issued frequently asked questions (FAQ Watch) for healthcare providers related to COVID-19. The novel coronavirus outbreak has caused significant disruption to global health, especially for vulnerable populations in the U.S. The ABC created FAQ Watch to provide a succinct update on the science and clinical challenges posed by the disease and potential cardiac implications. FAQ Watch will be updated as needed or at least weekly by its editors Kevin M. Alexander, MD (Chair), Michelle A. Albert, MD, MPH (ABC President), Peter Chin-Hong, MD, MPH, and Norrisa Haynes, MD, MPH.

In addition to informing health care providers about the science and clinical aspects of the coronavirus infection, the ABC is undertaking efforts to raise awareness in diverse populations. The organization is particularly concerned about the pandemic’s effect on the African-American diaspora and other underserved groups.

“ABC has been at the forefront of addressing cardiovascular disparities in our communities,” said Elizabeth Ofili, MD, MPH, ABC Board Chair. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed severe inequities in access to healthcare and preventive services. As a nation, we have an unprecedented opportunity to address these issues, by working with affected communities, and the healthcare providers who serve them.”

FAQ Watch covers the clinical stages of COVID-19, associated cardiovascular complications and treatments currently advised for COVID-19 management. Recommended changes in practice for interventional cardiologists and catheterization laboratories as well as new guidance for transthoracic echo and transesophageal echo procedures have also been incorporated. FAQ Watch answers other critical questions, including how communities of color can diminish the spread of COVID-19 and decrease their risk of fatal outcomes.

ABC is inspired by how different communities are pulling together at individual, leadership, medical, scientific and public health levels to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. This downloadable FAQ is a new component of earlier actions ABC initiated in response to the virus:

