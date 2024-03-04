At CIAA Basketball Tournament, ‘Operation Future’ Program Gets Young Baltimoreans on the Court

By Tyler Johnson



Charlotte, N.C.- Legacy, Leadership, and Community are the pillars of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Community partner Robert Chadwick has been a major contributor to keeping the conference’s initiatives moving forward. The Ball Persons Program, led by youth leader Chadwick, has been a staple in the nation’s oldest HBCU basketball tournament since 1999. The CIAA gears up to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this unique opportunity that gives over 100 local youth the chance to experience HBCU life up close and personal. Operation Future’s, Robert Chadwick will be celebrated during Saturday’s championship game for his 25 years of community excellence.

Under the original guidance of Ben Piggott, The ball boy and ball girl program emerged through a collaborative effort involving various agencies united by a common goal. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System, the Winston-Salem Urban League, and the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department collectively played pivotal roles in initiating and implementing the program. In the program’s early stages, young women and men were initially selected through a competitive essay competition. After its departure from Winston in 1999, the initiative extended to Raleigh, where Piggott crossed paths with Chadwick. Renamed as Operation Future, the program maintained its mission of providing inner-city youth with exposure to celebrities, coaches, players, and alumni from all the CIAA schools.

“All of the kids are blown away just to have the opportunity,” said Chadwick. Under his leadership the program has evolved from the CIAA Ball Boy Program to the CIAA Ball Person Program. Recognizing the importance of extending this rewarding opportunity not only to young boys, but to young ladies as well has allowed Operation Future to touch more than 2,000 kids across the east coast. Young girls are eager to participate more than ever before, “to have them now they’re so advanced as it relates to basketball” said Chadwick.

It’s safe to say that the CIAA runs through Chadwick’s veins. His father and uncle actually played against each other in the 1969 CIAA Basketball Championship. Robert, being an Elizabeth City State University graduate himself believes it’s imperative to pass along to others, the same opportunities that were afforded to him. In the early 2000’s he was able to involve his own children as a part of the program, by serving as ball persons. Years later in 2020, Robert’s children returned for the tournament and recreated a memorable picture that was taken in Spectrum Arena. “That was one of my most memorable moments,” Chadwick said.

“I feel mighty good that I give a week of my vacation no matter where I’m working or geographically located in the country. It’s understood that at the end of February I have to go to the CIAA Tournament because I have a program in place” Chadwick said.

As the CIAA Tournament has grown the location has changed throughout the years. No matter the location you can count on Operation Future and the presence of the Ball Person Program being in attendance. Robert’s dedication to continuing the program no matter where it is located is a testament to his dedication and love for all the kids. “To see the fruits of my labor in the kids is major,” Chadwick said. Under the guidance of Robert Chadwick, Operation Future’s CIAA Ball Persons Program continues to grow. Throughout the last 25 years the program has produced several educators, attorneys, scholars, and even 4 NBA Players (DeAndre’ Bembry, Jared Harper, Kennedy Meeks, and Darius Johnson-Odom). “Being one of the first to put those kids on a NBA floor before they were actually in the NBA is a huge plus,” Chadwick said.

