By: City of Newport News

Eating healthy can be done on a budget. Join Alternatives at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 for an interactive virtual demonstration to learn easy and tasty foods you can cook yourself, as well as strategies that will help you make healthy choices. The webinar is free and open to all; registration is not required. Simply join via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 (Meeting ID 892 3134 8916).