Attend a Navigating Wealth Building Informational Session

Is investing in yourself and developing the skills you need for a successful career one of your New Year’s Resolutions? If so, attend an informational session on the city’s Navigating Wealth Building Program to learn how you can make 2022 a year of new opportunities and job success! This program provides employment and training services at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center. The city’s Department of Development works with the Peninsula Regional Education Program (PREP) and a wide array of partners to offer a comprehensive program that appeals to each person’s unique skills and interests while preparing them for successful, long-term employment. Participants earn credentials and higher education certificates and/or degrees, receive on-the-job training, internships, GED support, pre-registered apprenticeships, skills training, and other workforce development services. The program also offers unique certificates, including Northstar Digital Literacy, Career Readiness Certificates and OSHA-10. The program is free and participants are able to receive stipends. Attend an informational session to learn more. Sessions will be hosted on Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th Street, Suite 102. Register online or call 757-975-5305.