Attend a Social Security 101 Informational Session

Understanding and navigating the Social Security system can be confusing. To provide insight and support, Virginia Career Works – Greater Peninsula is hosting a free Informational Session. Tune in via Zoom on June 21 at 1 p.m. to learn about eligibility, Social Security qualifications and the future of the program. They’ll also address frequently asked questions, such as:

Will early retirement affect my benefits?Do I qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits? When should I file for Medicare?How can I maximize my benefits? The session is open to all and registration is not required. Visit the event Zoom page to watch and engage. Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a personal “my Social Security” account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.