Attend a Virtual Meeting About the Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan

Newport News is partnering with other cities, counties and towns throughout Hampton Roads and the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission to update the Hampton Roads Disaster Mitigation Plan. The existing plan has been in place since 2017 and an updated version will be adopted in 2022. The goal of the updated plan and planning process is to make Hampton Roads less vulnerable to natural disasters and manmade hazards. The process also ensures localities are prepared to work together to respond and recover and also makes each community in the region eligible for federal funding following a disaster event. The public is invited to participate in a virtual Public Meeting on Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. During this meeting, participants will learn about the hazard identification and risk assessments conducted as part of the planning process. Register online and then join the meeting to listen and then share your ideas on the process. Information you provide will help us better understand your hazard concerns and can lead to mitigation activities to lessen the impact of future events. The meeting on July 29 is the second public meeting held by the group. The first was hosted on April 20 to provide background information on the process. View the presentation and minutes on the 2022 Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan website.