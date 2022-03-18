Attend a Virtual Session on Business Loans with ﻿The Offices @ Two Five & J

By: City of Newport News

The Offices @ Two Five & J in Newport News offers a shared, community-driven coworking space to local entrepreneurs and small businesses. A key priority of The Offices is to connect individuals with business assistance resources and opportunities in the Hampton Roads area. All are invited to participate in a free virtual session on Thursday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to learn basic strategies to utilize when applying for business loans. Cheryle Thorne-Harris, a commercial banker, will share tips and answer questions to help you better understand the loan and credit process. Register for the session online. You do not need to be affiliated with The Offices @ Two Five & J to participate. To learn more about The Offices @ Two Five & J, visit www.theoffices25j.com.