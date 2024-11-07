Attention History Buffs: Learn about Local Preservation and Radar-Aided Archaeology from the Historic Preservation Commission

The public is invited to join commission members at their annual meeting Nov. 12 at the Great Neck Pavilion.

Pictured: Adam Keeling House

Have an interest in local historic preservation efforts? Residents are invited to attend the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission’s (HPC) annual public meeting, 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Great Neck Indoor Pavilion, 2513 Shorehaven Drive.

Featured speaker Robert Chartrand, owner of Chartrand Geoarchaeological Solutions, will discuss the use of ground-penetrating radar (GPR) as an aid to archaeology – a technique that has been used in several recent HPC projects. Analysis of a site through GPR can assist in identifying potential features for more traditional investigation. It is also useful in the examination of sensitive sites, such as cemeteries, where traditional excavations may not be a recommended approach.

The Virginia Beach HPC recently received national recognition for its work in identifying historic resources and successfully nominating local properties for listing in the federal register. The most recent additions to the National Register of Historic Places from Virginia Beach will be highlighted during the meeting. An Award of Distinction for preservation of multiple properties in the Chesapeake Beach neighborhood also will be presented.

The HPC is an appointed advisory body established by City Council in 2008. The group works with the Department of Planning and Community Development and citizens of Virginia Beach to raise awareness about Virginia Beach’s history and to advocate for the preservation of historic buildings, structures, and sites that represent the historic identity of the city. For more information, contact Historic Preservation Planner Mark Reed, MReed@VBgov.com, 757-385-8573.



